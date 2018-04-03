Will it snow one more time this spring in the Triangle? Maybe.

Although Bradford pears are blooming in the Triangle and some of us are staring down a tax deadline, snow may make one more appearance this weekend.
A cold front and precipitation will move into Central North Carolina by Saturday evening, and they might produce some snow, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said Tuesday morning. It’s still uncertain where the front will move and where the precipitation will settle.
If and wherever it does snow, it’ll probably be mixed with rain, the weather service said.
Some weather models are showing a possibility of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to ABC 11, but it probably won’t stick because of the warm temperatures this week.
Highs most of this week will linger between the 60s and 70s, but lows will consistently fall throughout the week. Lows on Wednesday morning will be in the 60s, but they will drop to the 30s by Saturday and Sunday.
