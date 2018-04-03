That's not snow, it's a pollen storm!

James Fox of Apex, N.C. captured this video of pollen swirling by one of his outdoor home surveillance cameras Monday night, April 2, 2018. Clouds of pollen blowing in the wind are common as trees bloom throughout the area.
The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw he
Snow falls at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as the ACC basketball tournament moves into it's second day. Snow and high winds from the second nor-easter in a week are making travel difficult for some heading to the tournament.
Accurate video from the towns of Duck and Nags Head, NC, shows high winds whipping the waters on the sound side of the Outer Banks. A nor'easter moving up the Atlantic coast is bringing high winds and heavy surf.