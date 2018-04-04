Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for central and eastern North Carolina. ABC11
Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for central and eastern North Carolina. ABC11

Weather

Hail, damaging wind possible as thunderstorms move across NC on Wednesday

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

April 04, 2018 09:18 AM

Hail, heavy wind and rainfall, and even tornadoes are possible ahead of a cold front bringing the threat of severe weather to central and eastern North Carolina.

A band or two of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong winds, according to a hazardous weather statement issued Wednesday morning.

The risk of severe weather will extend across the Piedmont and Sandhills through early afternoon, and across eastern N.C. from the afternoon into the evening.

The main threat throughout the state will be damaging wind gusts, “but large hail and/or an isolated tornado will also be possible” for the eastern portion of the state, the weather service said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forecast maps show the severe weather in central N.C. from about 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and with an elevated risk just east of the Triangle and into eastern N.C. from about 2-4 p.m.

The cold front is also expected to bring temperatures in the low- to mid-30s, which could damage tender vegetation late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528; @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  