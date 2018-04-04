Hail, damaging wind possible as thunderstorms move across NC on Wednesday

Hail, heavy wind and rainfall, and even tornadoes are possible ahead of a cold front bringing the threat of severe weather to central and eastern North Carolina.
A band or two of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong winds, according to a hazardous weather statement issued Wednesday morning.
The risk of severe weather will extend across the Piedmont and Sandhills through early afternoon, and across eastern N.C. from the afternoon into the evening.
The main threat throughout the state will be damaging wind gusts, “but large hail and/or an isolated tornado will also be possible” for the eastern portion of the state, the weather service said.
Forecast maps show the severe weather in central N.C. from about 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and with an elevated risk just east of the Triangle and into eastern N.C. from about 2-4 p.m.
The cold front is also expected to bring temperatures in the low- to mid-30s, which could damage tender vegetation late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the weather service said.
