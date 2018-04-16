First tornadoes, now frost and 80-degree weather all in one week for much of NC

North Carolinians were recovering from severe thunderstorm and tornado damage on Monday but the week's weather is going to continue to be a bit unstable, with frost and balmy temperatures in the forecast.

A frost advisory was issued for the Triangle, Triad and Charlotte areas plus all the spots in between on Monday. Temperatures will likely hover in the 30s, around freezing, early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a chance for patchy frost in those areas beginning at 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning until about 9 a.m., when things should begin to warm up.

Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive vegetation, so the weather service advised people to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A surge of much colder air followed a band of dangerous thunderstorms on Sunday that caused damage in some areas across North Carolina. One tornado in Greensboro had winds that reached 135 mph.

While temperatures last week were warmer, reaching 80 degrees and up, there was a significant cool-down following Sunday's storms.

But that won't last long with more warmth expected later this week.

Wednesday's high is expected to be near 80 with Thursday a bit cooler at 76.

Friday through the weekend will see highs in the upper 60s with lows in the high 40s.