Drone video: Tornado in Greensboro had wind speeds of 135 mph

Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers.
Travis Long
That's not snow, it's a pollen storm!

Weather

That's not snow, it's a pollen storm!

James Fox of Apex, N.C. captured this video of pollen swirling by one of his outdoor home surveillance cameras Monday night, April 2, 2018. Clouds of pollen blowing in the wind are common as trees bloom throughout the area.

Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday

Weather

Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday

The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw he