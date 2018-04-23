Downpours, storms this week could bring 2-3 inches or more of rain to central NC

It's going to be a wet week.
Rain in the Triangle and across much of central North Carolina on Monday was expected to continue through at least Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Showers, then heavier rain are expected Monday night along with a strong breeze with gusts as high as 37 mph. Rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible.
More rain, plus thunderstorms — some strong to severe — are expected Tuesday afternoon with nearly an inch of additional rain expected, continuing into Tuesday night when another quarter of an inch is possible.
Wednesday will likely see less rain (less than a tenth of an inch expected) and winds will be much calmer.
A slow moving upper level low over the Tennessee Valley is expected to bring the widespread rainfall, with amounts up to 3 inches across the area early this week, which could lead to localized flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening, the weather service said on Monday.
Rivers already running high from the last storm system will face challenges staying within their banks, including the Neuse River in Smithfield. Minor flooding could happen, and a river flood warning may be needed by the middle of this week.
Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, but temperatures will be about the same as Wednesday, with a high in the low 70s.
More rain is forecast for Thursday night and Friday, too, but things should clear up for Saturday and Sunday, when the highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s.
Comments