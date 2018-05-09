Check out the ABC11 forecast. ABC11
Severe thunderstorm watch for central NC, damaging wind, quarter-size hail possible

By Abbie Bennett

May 09, 2018 08:17 PM

RALEIGH

Much of central and parts of western North Carolina could see severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

Most of central North Carolina, and some western parts of the state, including Charlotte, were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of central North Carolina — including the Triangle — on Wednesday that warned of isolated severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

"The primary severe weather hazards will be hail to the size of quarters and locally damaging wind gusts," the weather service said. Frequent lightning also is possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Durham Orange, Vance, Granville and Person counties around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

The threat of severe weather is greatest between 3 and 10 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

Similar warnings were issued for eastern North Carolina and areas near the North Carolina-Virginia border,

Thursday's storm potential will be followed by warm, clear weather through the weekend, according to the weather service forecast.

Friday through Sunday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 60s.

