A tropical system is forming off Florida's coast. Here's what Carolinas can expect.

A weather system that could become Tropical Storm Alberto is forming off the coast of Florida and it's going to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 30 percent chance of becoming a rare May tropical cyclone in the next two days, 40 percent over the next five days.

The weather system, now being called Invest 90L by the hurricane center, is a broad surface low and trough that is interacting with an upper-level low producing an extended area of clouds, rain and thunderstorms from the eastern Gulf of Mexico across much of southern Florida.

The system could become subtropical or tropical as it moves slowly north across the gulf this week.

Computer models show the storm just skirting the Carolinas' western borders as it moves through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and further north.

North Carolina

Most of North Carolina — including the Triangle and Charlotte areas — should expect at least a chance of thunderstorms beginning Monday evening through the week and weekend to at least Sunday, according to the National Weather Service on Monday, May 14. Storms become most likely beginning Wednesday.

High winds were not expected as part of those storms as of the forecasts available on Monday.

Rainfall totals could reach several inches by the end of the week, with localized higher amounts.

Highs are expected in the low- to mid-80s with lows in the upper 60s all week.

South Carolina

Most of South Carolina — including the Columbia area and the coast — should expect a chance of storms beginning Monday evening with storms becoming more likely on Wednesday and extending through Sunday.

Heavier rain is expected in South Carolina, with a quarter to half an inch possible Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Wind was expected to remain calm during those storms, the weather service said on Monday.

It was too early to tell if the rain will lead to flooding.

A tropical storm is a weather system with an organized, circular wind flow and maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

If the system becomes Tropical Storm Alberto, it will be the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, which doesn't officially begin until June 1. Hurricane season runs through November.

The National Weather Service warned that storm surge and large waves from tropical cyclones pose the greatest threat to life and property along the coast.

Storm surge is water pushed toward the shore by wind swirling around the storm.

Storm tide is the water level rise due to storm surge and the astronomical tide, which can cause flooding.