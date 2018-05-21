Severe thunderstorms expected in central NC Monday, flash flood warning issued

Strong but scattered thunderstorms with heavy downpours are possible for much of northern and central North Carolina on May 21 the National Weather Service in Raleigh reported.
Up to 2 inches of rain is possible "in less than a couple of hours," along with hail and brief strong wind gusts.
The heavy rain is expected to lead to flooding of streets and swollen creeks, after days of rain across the area.
A flash flood warning already was in effect for Wake County and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Durham County as of Monday at 4:20 p.m.
More storms also are possible on Wednesday.
The weather service warned of a strong storm headed toward Forsyth and Davidson counties Monday afternoon with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
The weather service asked residents to take shelter.
Comments