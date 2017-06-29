Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station

Customers were met with a swarm of mayflies covering practically everything at a Shell gas station in Beattyville, Kentucky on Tuesday night. One said that this happens about twice a year in the town bordered by the North Fork Kentucky River.
Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was shared by Dallas Zoo's on June 20, inspiring at least one great edit with music.

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March.

For more than 20 years, J.R. Poe of Sanford has led dogs into hospitals, nursing homes and cancer centers around North Carolina, but Wednesday marked only his second prison visit – both of them to Central Prison with Buddy, a border collie.

Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv

American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Kentucky on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.

Live cameras captured a bald eagle attack when two osprey parents were away from their nest of three chicks Monday at dusk on Hog Island, Maine. One of the Osprey parents suddenly enters the scene, trying to defend the nest, but can’t match the speed and power of the eagle, who snags one of the chicks.

