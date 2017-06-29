Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station
Customers were met with a swarm of mayflies covering practically everything at a Shell gas station in Beattyville, Kentucky on Tuesday night. One said that this happens about twice a year in the town bordered by the North Fork Kentucky River.
Caleb Warner/Facebook
