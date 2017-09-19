It’s the end for the quirky menagerie that made up Raleigh’s silliest landmark

More Videos 0:27 The eccentric treasures of Gotno Farm gives way to new housing Pause 2:40 Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes? 0:59 Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 0:50 Lizard Man vs Bigfoot 1:00 Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:08 Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The eccentric treasures of Gotno Farm gives way to new housing One of Raleigh's oldest roadside attractions has been sold for new housing on Buffaloe Road. The collection of plaster sculptures and the Lustron house will be relocated. One of Raleigh's oldest roadside attractions has been sold for new housing on Buffaloe Road. The collection of plaster sculptures and the Lustron house will be relocated. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

One of Raleigh's oldest roadside attractions has been sold for new housing on Buffaloe Road. The collection of plaster sculptures and the Lustron house will be relocated. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com