Stolen Ferrari trashed; man arrested after seeking gas money

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep

Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep in Elk Grove, California after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture.