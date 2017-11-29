Aaron Judge gets 10 votes for New York City mayor

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning 10) walks off the field after a 2010 loss to the Washington Redskins, in an NFL football game in Landover, Md. The Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years. Yes, Eli Manning is not going to start. The Giants announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants