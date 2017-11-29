FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning 10) walks off the field after a 2010 loss to the Washington Redskins, in an NFL football game in Landover, Md. The Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years. Yes, Eli Manning is not going to start. The Giants announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning 10) walks off the field after a 2010 loss to the Washington Redskins, in an NFL football game in Landover, Md. The Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years. Yes, Eli Manning is not going to start. The Giants announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants

Weird

Aaron Judge gets 10 votes for New York City mayor

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:02 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

A unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year Award and runner-up in Most Valuable Player voting, Aaron Judge also received ballots in another election: for New York City mayor.

The New York Yankees right fielder was listed on 10 ballots as a write-in candidate for mayor, according to final totals released late Tuesday by the New York City Board of Elections.

Judge received three votes in New York County (Manhattan and the Marble Hill section of the Bronx), four in Brooklyn, two in Queens and one in Staten Island.

He was far behind Bill de Blasio, who won re-election with 713,634 votes on the Democratic line and 46,478 on the Working Families line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, now CEO of the Miami Marlins, got two write-in votes apiece.

Kristaps Porzingis, a Latvian player on the NBA's New York Knicks, received nine write-in votes. There was an additional vote for each of two misspelled variations of his name: Kristaps Porzinais and Kristops Porzingis.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was benched this week, got one vote.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep

    Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep in Elk Grove, California after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture.

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep 0:25

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep
Lizard Man vs Bigfoot 0:50

Lizard Man vs Bigfoot

Lizard Man vs. Bigfoot 0:50

Lizard Man vs. Bigfoot

View More Video