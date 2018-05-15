Cookie dough spills all over an NC road. Now all we need is a milk truck to spill.

A truck loaded with cookie dough lost some of its sweet cargo on a North Carolina road on May 15, according to the Pender County Sheriff's Office.
Pender County EMS and Fire posted a photo on Facebook of more than a dozen large, bright yellow wheeled containers, most lying on their sides, spilling dough all over the asphalt right around lunch time.
In the photo, a person with a shovel can be seen.
"Expect delays and watch out for clean up crews if you are heading south on Highway 17 through Scotts Hill in the area of Sidbury Road," EMS wrote.
"Is that a hazmat," Facebook user Ted Doc Kendall commented.
"Such a waste of cookie dough!" Facebook user Karlee Tomassetti commented.
It was unclear what kind of dough was in the truck, where it came from or where it was headed.
At about 80 degrees in Scotts Hill on Yuesday, it's not likely the cookie dough would bake on the road.
May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
