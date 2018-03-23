A call for denser Triangle cities and a revived RTP

Elected local officials and city and county planners talk a lot about the future of the Triangle, but a panel discussion in Raleigh this week included two people who are building it, John Kane and Jim Goodmon. And what they see is the need for officials, planners and their fellow developers to think boldly about channeling the Triangle's growth, especially when it comes to the centerpiece that started it all, Research Triangle Park.
Kane, president of Kane Realty transformed Raleigh's former North Hills Mall into a mixed use development and is developing major residential, office and commercial projects in downtown Raleigh. Goodmon, president and CEO of Capitol Broadcasting, transformed a defunct Durham cigarette plant into the American Tobacco Campus and helped helped spur the rejuvenation of downtown Durham.
Both men spoke Wednesday at Raleigh's private St. David's School at a seminar entitled "The future as obligation." They were joined by two other panelists, Julie Paul of the Urban Land Institute of the Triangle and John Hodges-Copple, regional planning director of the Triangle J Council of Governments. Gilbert Greggs of St. David's moderated.
Hodges-Copple noted the crucial role of rail lines in shaping the region's future growth. Paul stressed the need for public projects that can overcome short-term resistance. She cited, for example, Seattle's failure to go ahead with plans for a large central park. Now the land is taken up by high-rise buildings. "You grow by choice or you grow by chance," she said.
Goodmon said the only smart choice is high-density development. "Growth is on the way. We have to figure out how to direct that so we don't mess up the region. We need to build a dense urban core. We've got to really pack it in and fill in going out."
That kind of density often draws opposition from neighborhood residents, especially in Raleigh. But Goodmon said, "We've got to get through that or we're going to be sticking stuff everywhere."
Goodmon is also impatient with complaints about rising rents in rapidly developing downtown areas. Higher rents, he said, are signs of rising property values "and that's what we want to happen." He acknowledged that higher housing costs displace some residents, but he said a push for affordable housing can happen alongside development. Those who say cities must choose one at the expense of the other, he said, are presenting "a false choice."
On that point, Kane said he supported requiring developers to set aside 10 percent of their new housing as affordable housing. He said it's better for the community and the resident if affordable housing is not set off on its own, but mixed in with higher-priced units. But he said it wasn't a commitment he would do on his own "out of the goodness of my heart" because it would put him at a competitive disadvantage. "You have to have everybody participate in it," he said.
When Greggs asked the panel what most surprised them about how the Triangle is developing, Hodges-Copple said he did not anticipate the rapid diversification of the Triangle's population, especially the increase in Hispanics and Southeast Asians in the Cary-Morrisville area.
Kane pointed to changes in the original engine of the region's development, the now 7,000-acre Research Triangle Park created in 1959. "We didn't see the obsolescence of RTP," he said, noting that the park's buildings now have some of the area's lowest office rents. He said of RTP, "We're going to have to reinvent it."
Kane said the reinvention should transform the office and industrial park into a mixed-use community with stores and housing similar to Raleigh's Brier Creek development. "It needs to be a place," he said of RTP. "It has no heartbeat."
Goodmon said RTP's fading appeal offers a lesson about development. "It doesn't matter how successful you are today. You have to thinking of the future," he said.
Afterward, I called the man who oversees RTP, Smedes York, the former Raleigh mayor, chairman of York Properties and chairman of the Research Triangle Foundation. He said Kane and Goodmon are entitled to their opinions, but RTP is doing just fine. Commercial activity is picking up around the park and a plan for developing it is going forward, though he couldn't yet release details.
"We have an excellent plan," he said. "Just stay tuned a little while longer."
