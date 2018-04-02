New columnists will give the N&O more voices

We want The News & Observer's opinion sections to be home to the best, most vigorous debate in the Triangle and North Carolina, the place where the community gathers to surface new ideas and discuss the future of the region and state.
That can happen in various settings, as our burgeoning Community Voices forums show. Each month, we'll assemble a panel of informed people to discuss a compelling issue and talk about about possible solutions. The sessions, which are held at the North Carolina Museum of History, are free, although we ask that you sign up. Our next forum on April 25 will focus on social media and the concerns about privacy and misuse. You can register at Eventbrite.com
This spring, we'll announce a panel of influential North Carolina residents who periodically will give their views about the most important policy issues the state and country face. We'll hold several events featuring these people and issues.
But the heart and soul of our commentary will continue to be in our opinion sections, in digital and print. To have the best discussion possible, we're adding six columnists from the community who will write one column a month for the next 12 months.
Here are our community columnists:
▪ Julia Da Silva grew up in Alabama and Tennessee and moved to North Carolina in 2009 to attend UNC-Chapel Hill. She will be a triple Tar Heel in May when she completes her dual master’s degrees in social work and public administration. Da Silva, 26, has worked with survivors of sexual and domestic violence since 2010. She also believes in working with organizations advocating for social justice, specifically concerning poverty, racial equity, and sexual and mental health. She lives in Carrboro.
▪ Michael Jacobs grew up in Raleigh, attending Sanderson High School and then UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard Business School. He headed corporate finance and corporate governance policy at the U.S. Treasury in the George H.W. Bush administration and now teaches the core corporate governance class in the MBA program at UNC. Jacobs, 59, lives in Wilmington and Chapel Hill runs a mergers and acquisitions firm. He says, "My passion is to make people see issues differently by presenting fact-based information."
▪ Eric Johnson was born and raised in Raleigh. He says he's "a proud beneficiary of fantastic teachers in the Wake County Public School System and the nation’s first and finest public university in Chapel Hill. I care deeply about the public institutions that help define the quality of life for all North Carolinians." Johnson, 32, lives in Chapel Hill with his wife and not-yet year-old daughter and works at UNC. "Our happiest days are loading into the pickup for a trip to Emerald Isle or to go hiking around Hendersonville."
▪ Donna King owns a small communications company in Raleigh. She graduated from N.C. State University and has two daughters and a son. Her career has been in broadcasting and in writing about politics, education and economics for a variety of publications and news services. King, 47, and her husband, a retired Air Force officer, grew up in North Carolina but lived in the Washington, D.C,. area for 15 years before returning to their home state in 2007 to raise their children.
▪ Aleta Payne is the executive director of the Chapel Hill-based Johnson Service Corps, a community of young adults committed to social justice and spiritual growth that is affiliated with the Episcopal Service Corps. She previously worked for 16 years with the N.C. Council of Churches. A Virginia native, Payne, 53, has lived in Cary for almost two decades and is the mother to three young adult sons. Payne, 53, is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and serves on the board of two Triangle nonprofits.
▪ Ruth Sheehan lives in Raleigh and is a civil attorney with The Francis Law Firm in Raleigh, specializing in eminent domain and personal injury cases. She was a reporter and metro columnist for The News & Observer from 1991 to 2010, when she left to attend law school. As a columnist, Sheehan always tried to be a voice for the voiceless. Sheehan, 52, says she loves practicing law but is "delighted to get the soapbox again, even just once a month, for a year."
These columnists have had a range of experiences and will bring fresh insights to our commentary. Their first columns will start this week and will appear over the next month. Let us know what you think.
