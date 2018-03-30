ECU chancellor out of touch with Eastern NC

I beg to disagree with the opinion piece “Upset ECU football fans drag down their school” (March 19). If I may use some bad grammar, “This ain’t about football.” It has even less to do with a new residence for the chancellor. The root of the issue is that a Republican politician (UNC President Margaret Spellings) in July 2016 went to Georgia to hire another Republican politician (five-term state legislator Cecil Staton) as the chancellor of the second-largest university (enrollment-wise) in our state.
Now, honestly, tell me this would have happened in Chapel Hill or in Raleigh if either of the two “flagship” institutions located in those cities were looking for a new leader. Now the chancellor of “ECU” is looking to rebrand my alma mater as a national institution (gee, that is what I thought we were before he showed up), and apparently these new aspirations require a new moniker. That is all well and good but my concern is more focused on our mission than what you brand my school.
Over a century ago, this institution was created to serve the eastern part of our state, and in the succeeding century East Carolina University has become an educational and economic engine for the region east of I-95. In my mind, we will always be East Carolina University so somebody can stop wasting all those dollars buying full-page newspaper ads promoting is as “ECU.” East Carolina University or ECU, it does not matter. It should be about our mission, which is closely tied to the region where we are the best and last hope for so many of our citizens.
Somebody who seriously knows our state and particularly the region where we are located would understand that. “This ain’t about football.” It is indeed a lot more important than gridiron results and housing, and it’s an insult to all the folks associated with East Carolina University to suggest such simplifications.
Never miss a local story.
MICHAEL TAYLOR, CLASS OF ’76 & ’79
EMERALD ISLE
Comments