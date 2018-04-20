Bless your heart. Nikki Haley is not confused.

Nikki Haley is right: She doesn’t get confused. In fact, she’s one of the shrewdest operators on the scene.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations made headlines this week with her acerbic response to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s insistence that she had been mistaken when she announced on television that the administration would impose harsher sanctions on Russia. And although some said Haley looked like a dupe, flattering coverage over the past few days suggests that she actually achieved a coup by positioning herself as a truth-teller apart from a cabal of liars.
It goes without saying that the Haley-as-hero narrative demands some skepticism. Liberals may rejoice to see her display disdain for an administration they abhor, but they should remember that her agenda is, by and large, President Trump’s agenda — just as her record in South Carolina hewed close to the Republican party line. And Haley is hardly ready to break away from the Trumpian fold.
When Michael Wolff smeared Haley in “Fire and Fury” by suggesting that she had had an affair with the president, she chose to take control of the controversy rather than stay silent. In an extended interview with Politico, Haley said, “I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that and the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows.”
Haley appeared to have realized then that the answer was to shoot arrows back. The citizens who took up arms for her were lashing out against Wolff, but they were also lashing out against the idea that a woman’s reputation would suffer for the past sins of a powerful man. Haley has harnessed this energy before: A New York Magazine profile of her suggests that she disguises her manly ambition in the “genteel fashion” of the South, and offers as an example a tweet that she sent to Trump when he criticized her during the Republican presidential primary: “Bless your heart.”
We’re not tired of seeing a woman play a man’s game and win — especially when the man currently in the dealer’s seat has been credibly accused of preying on women, and when the rules he’s trying to set trample on their autonomy. The Trump administration’s retrograde attitude toward women, it turns out, has ended up empowering at least one of them. And there’s really nothing confusing about it.
