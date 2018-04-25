I'm a rape survivor. How to offer support.

Among my many identities, I am a rape survivor and fierce advocate for all survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
What is unique about my story is that I was immediately surrounded by fellow survivors and allies who knew how to support me. That said, there were also people who did not know how to offer useful support.
In the spirit of Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April, I am offering guidance for those friends and loved ones of survivors who want to offer love and support, but are not quite sure how. Based on my experience, this list is for you:
1. Believe survivors. One in 6 women and 1 in 33 men will be the victim of attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetime. Transgender and gender nonconforming folks, prisoners, military members and Native people all experience even higher rates of sexual violence. It is safe to say we all have friends who are survivors, we just may not know it.
Believing survivors is a choice. Choose to believe them.
To those survivors reading this: I BELIEVE YOU.
2. Tell them, “It’s not your fault.” It is OK to express grief for what happened and validate their feelings, whatever they may be. In this process, do not ask “why” questions. Why someone did, wore, or said something makes no difference at all and is never the cause of assault.
Perpetrators choose to abuse. No one asks to be raped.
3. Offer resources, reassurance and guidance, but do not make decisions for them. Being raped was an emotionally debilitating experience. I felt like my control and my autonomy over my body was taken from me.
Then people started telling me what I should and shouldn’t do. Not reporting meant it would be my fault if he hurt someone else. I should leave school to go to a residential treatment center. These “suggestions” only made me feel less in control and made me question my own strength and judgment.
It’s OK to provide information and resources, but any decision for care—mental, physical, legal, or otherwise—should be the survivor’s decision.
4. Be patient. I can never thank my friends enough for their patience throughout my healing process. While my mental and physical responses were valid and surely unpleasant for me, it was also difficult for those close to me. They cared about their suffering friend, but I’m sure they also grew tired of my late-night texts checking on their whereabouts, anxious questions about their new romantic interests, and sudden panic attacks on our “fun” nights out.
Healing is a long process—and not a linear one. Be patient and gentle with yourself and your loved ones.
5. Respect confidentiality. Just as you shouldn’t make decisions for your friend, you also do not get to decide who knows their story. It takes an incredible amount of courage to disclose a story of abuse. Acknowledge that bravery in your friend, and respect it by not violating their privacy.
6. Seek support for yourself. My mother always tells me I cannot fill anyone else’s cup when my own cup is empty. It takes energy to support a survivor, and vicarious trauma is real. Be sure to take time for yourself to process and get extra support.
I encourage all survivors and allies to seek resources from our local rape crisis centers. Of course, safety comes first. Call 911 if you or your friend are in danger.
Remember, you are not alone.
