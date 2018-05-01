Telemedicine for children can work — if it's done right

Online medical services, also known as telemedicine or telehealth, have the potential to enhance the effectiveness of our health care system — if these services are carefully integrated with the primary care medical home of the patient. We are using online psychiatry consultation services in our practice, and there are primary care physicians who incorporate telemedicine into their primary care health care systems.
The online services programs of UNC Health Care and WakeMed described in the April 19 News & Observer article appear to be available to anyone who has a connection to either of these hospital systems, regardless of where the patients receive primary care. (Editor's note: At WakeMed, virtual urgent care is available only to WakeMed patients from the past 18 months who have used WakeMed's hospital, outpatient sites, urgent cares or WakeMed Physician Practice offices. UNC's virtual urgent care is available to anyone, even if it’s his or her first encounter with UNC Health Care.)
The American Academy of Pediatrics does not think health care providers should offer telemedicine consultations to patients unless the telemedicine information is transmitted efficiently to the primary care medical homes of the patients.
If health professionals rely solely on parents’ online concerns about their children’s complaints, thousands of children will receive unnecessary antibiotics for such conditions as sore throat, painful urination, and nasal congestion thought to be sinus infection.
For example, the only treatable sore throat is strep throat, and this diagnosis can only be made by doing a throat swab and testing for strep. Only 20 percent of children with a sore throat have strep throat. So 80 percent of children with a sore throat — who do not need antibiotics — could receive antibiotics if the telemedicine consultant prescribes antibiotics for all children who complain of a sore throat. The telemedicine consultant will not have access to laboratory testing of the patients, and therefore cannot make an accurate diagnosis of strep throat or urinary tract infection.
Most children who come in the office with painful urination do not have urinary tract infection. Most children with snotty noses do not meet pediatric criteria for sinusitis and therefore do not need antibiotics. This online service described in the N&O article will result in tremendous numbers of unnecessary courses of antibiotics and will put children at-risk for antibiotic-resistant infections.
It is very difficult to evaluate traumatic injury in children in person, let alone over the telephone or through a video-link. More than one child in our practice has been discovered to be a victim of abuse, once all the facts are laid out through careful face-to-face examination, interviews of the caretakers, and reviews of medical records. Therefore, minors need to receive face-to-face care for traumatic injury in a health care setting that is linked to the medical home of the child.
The gold standard in primary care is that every patient should have 24-7 access to a primary care health professional who can see the medical record of the patient. In our rural pediatric practice, patients have such access to a board-certified pediatrician who can see the electronic medical records of the patients. After hours, our patients can talk on the phone with a nurse who can help them solve their problems and the nurse faxes her notes to our practice for incorporation in the medical records of the patients; if the nurse needs help from the doctor, he or she immediately notifies the doctor who calls the patient.
Our hospital is a UNC Health System hospital, so we worry that our local hospital will be acting to fragment our excellent local system of primary care for children. The best thing for UNC Health Care and WakeMed to do would be to exclude persons under the age of 18 years from their online services system of care until they are sure that their services are carefully integrated with the primary care medical homes of the patients.
Comments