“Teacher of the Year” follows Angie Scioli during the 2013-14 school year as she juggles being a social studies teacher at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, leader of the Red4EdNC group, a Moral Monday protester, a wife and mother. Teacher of the Year
Opinion

Here are the 10 most-read opinion pieces from April

By John Drescher

jdrescher@newsobserver.com

May 03, 2018 08:46 AM

These were the most-read N&O opinion pieces from April:

1. A letter writer says teachers have it easy; a Teacher of The Year responds.

2. The UNC-CH faculty is overwhelmingly liberal. That's not good.







