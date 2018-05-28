We care about the most vulnerable. But we're not martyrs.

Megan Walter, center, is congratulated by fellow counselors Nadia Campbell, left, Rob Clark and Jill Toborowsky after Walter was named Wake County’s 2017 School Counselor of the Year during a surprise ceremony at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, N.C., on May 24, 2017. The school system wants to hire additional school counselors and social workers to help students. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com