Here are the 10 most-read opinion pieces from May

Here are the 10 most-read opinion articles at newsobserver.com from May, in order of highest readership:
1. Attacking Confederate monuments echoes the prejudice it condemns. By Edwin M. Yoder Jr. "Selective assault on the markers of the past is an assault on the memories they symbolize. It is a form of iconoclasm – image-smashing – and it had a bad name when I studied history."
2. Fed up and on the march, NC teachers will storm Raleigh May 16. By Justin Parmenter. "The better teaching conditions I found in North Carolina in 2002 are now long gone. Since taking over state government in 2010, Republican lawmakers in our state have ushered in a jaw-dropping decline in the quality of teacher working conditions and student learning conditions."
3. NC public school teachers have little to fear and everything to gain. By Todd Warren. "As teachers, it’s time we demand the NC General Assembly have the same level of accountability required of us every day: show us your plans. We understand if you can’t do everything at once."
4. Cut from the NC budget: Democracy. By The N and O editorial board. "This bit of parliamentary chicanery is the Republicans’ latest assault on the democratic process....Republicans did the democracy thing last year. This year, they’re doing a mix of autocracy and plutocracy."
5. Why this Durham teacher isn't going to Raleigh May 16. By Terry McCann. "As a DPS teacher, I will be in my classroom May 16 planning for the next school day and away from the madness in Raleigh. I do not support the movement especially on the backs on our students."
6. To this woman of service, Raleigh was just a big small town. By John Drescher. "Jo Anna McMillan's life of service reminds us that these personal interactions collectively help define us as a community. That should give us hope. We can do this, as Jo Anna often said."
7. Yes, teachers should give homework. The benefits are many. By Harris Cooper. "Research overwhelmingly supports the notion that students who do homework do better in school than those who don’t. But research also suggests the amount and type of homework must take into account the child’s developmental level."
8. We need more conservative professors. Here's how we can do that at UNC. By Joe Knott. "My proposal is that we establish at our flagship university an Honors College with the stated purpose of bringing to North Carolina the best, most respected and accomplished scholars in the world who love and defend Western civilization."
9. Long after Emmett Till's murder, his accuser's lie dies, too. By The New York Times. "That period comes painfully alive in 'The Blood of Emmett Till,' a new book by the historian Timothy Tyson in which Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who accused Emmett of assaulting her, says she lied."
10. Is Duke's Larry Moneta the Rose Parks of decency? By J. Peder Zane. "Perhaps Larry Moneta has provided us with a teachable moment. Instead of ignoring the toxic, graphic images that pervade popular music – the lyrics that would get you fired if you said them at work and shunned if you expressed them at a dinner party – let’s acknowledge the complex issues they raise."
Comments