Here are the 10 most-read opinion pieces from May

Silent Sam was 'raised on black blood,' says Maya Little On Monday April 30, 2018, Maya Little defaced UNC-Chapel Hill's Confederate monument, Silent Sam, with her own blood and red ink. "He's covered in black blood...that's his foundation," Little said. Julia Wall ×

