2017 as seen by Dwane Powell

Dwane Powell, the N&O’s longtime and much honored cartoonist, is retired from full-time cartooning, but he still presents his perspective on North Carolina’s politicians and political issues once a week in the Sunday newspaper. Here are Powell’s takes on the ridiculousness of the year past. That the cartoons reflect sometimes serious issues makes them painfully funny.
An exhibit of Powell’s work titled “You really stuck it to me today”: The Political Cartoons of Dwane Powell is on display at the City of Raleigh Museum on Fayetteville Street. Powell is also profiled on WUNC-TV’s program Muse: The Arts Show. The next airing is at 10 a.m. Sunday.
