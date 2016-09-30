Notable numbers: Debate dodges, foreign aid and websites in N. Korea

87.1 The chance of winning the presidency that FiveThirtyEight gave Hillary Clinton on Aug. 9
67.9 Her chances on Sept.6
69.6 Her chances on Sept. 13
52.5 Her chances on Sept. 26
7,870 The number of words spoken by Donald Trump at the presidential debate Monday
6,181 The number spoken by Hillary Clinton
17 The number of questions Clinton was asked
0 The number she dodged
0 The number of fact-checks by the moderator on Clinton’s comments
15 The number of questions Trump was asked
4 The number he dodged
5 The number of fact-checks by the moderator
51 The number of times Trump interrupted Clinton
17 The number of times Clinton interrupted Trump
22 The percentage of Americans who report having a disability that keeps them from fully participating in work, school, housework or other activities
17 The percentage of the American electorate who are disabled
71 The percentage of those Americans who say it deeply matters who wins the presidential election
59 The percentage of nondisabled Americans who say that
41 The percentage of those who are disabled who are following the campaign closely
33 The percentage of the nondisabled who are
10 million The number of websites in China
28 The number of websites in North Korea
20,000 The number of bariatric surgeries performed in the U.S. each year in the 1990s
200,000 The number performed now
48 The number of states where Medicaid will pay for the procedure
$3.8 billion The amount of foreign aid the U.S. will give to Israel each year for the next 10 years
$50.1 billion The proposed entire foreign-aid budget for 2017
2.1 The percentage decrease that represents from last year’s budget allocation
$35.2 billion The amount of the total that goes to humanitarian aid
$14.9 billion The amount that is military aid
56.7 The percentage of all students with short-term suspensions in North Carolina in the 2014-15 school year who were black
55.5 The percentage of all students with long-term suspensions who were black
81.6 The percentage of all students who were expelled who were black
29 The number of years, plus four months and 12 days, that Burgetta Eplin Wheeler, who compiled these numbers, worked at The News & Observer. Peace.
