Editorials

September 30, 2016 3:56 PM

Notable numbers: Debate dodges, foreign aid and websites in N. Korea

By Burgetta Eplin Wheeler

87.1 The chance of winning the presidency that FiveThirtyEight gave Hillary Clinton on Aug. 9

67.9 Her chances on Sept.6

69.6 Her chances on Sept. 13

52.5 Her chances on Sept. 26

7,870 The number of words spoken by Donald Trump at the presidential debate Monday

6,181 The number spoken by Hillary Clinton

17 The number of questions Clinton was asked

0 The number she dodged

0 The number of fact-checks by the moderator on Clinton’s comments

15 The number of questions Trump was asked

4 The number he dodged

5 The number of fact-checks by the moderator

51 The number of times Trump interrupted Clinton

17 The number of times Clinton interrupted Trump

22 The percentage of Americans who report having a disability that keeps them from fully participating in work, school, housework or other activities

17 The percentage of the American electorate who are disabled

71 The percentage of those Americans who say it deeply matters who wins the presidential election

59 The percentage of nondisabled Americans who say that

41 The percentage of those who are disabled who are following the campaign closely

33 The percentage of the nondisabled who are

10 million The number of websites in China

28 The number of websites in North Korea

20,000 The number of bariatric surgeries performed in the U.S. each year in the 1990s

200,000 The number performed now

48 The number of states where Medicaid will pay for the procedure

$3.8 billion The amount of foreign aid the U.S. will give to Israel each year for the next 10 years

$50.1 billion The proposed entire foreign-aid budget for 2017

2.1 The percentage decrease that represents from last year’s budget allocation

$35.2 billion The amount of the total that goes to humanitarian aid

$14.9 billion The amount that is military aid

56.7 The percentage of all students with short-term suspensions in North Carolina in the 2014-15 school year who were black

55.5 The percentage of all students with long-term suspensions who were black

81.6 The percentage of all students who were expelled who were black

29 The number of years, plus four months and 12 days, that Burgetta Eplin Wheeler, who compiled these numbers, worked at The News & Observer. Peace.

