Helping a helper

Ellen DeGeneres is a big-time television star with a heart to match. On her show, she’s forever telling inspirational, good-news stories and picking out deserving people to whom she lends her attention, appreciation — and sometimes, more.
Recently, a young N.C. State University grad got attention and help and it was all well-deserved indeed. Consider that Catherine Guy, 23, is just barely out of NCSU but well-versed in the world of helping others. She’s volunteered at Duke Children’s Hospital and at the Ronald McDonald House of Durham.
It wasn’t enough for her, so she started Retrieving Hearts, a pet therapy organization, where Guy and other volunteers take certified therapy dogs to nursing homes, hospitals and schools in the Triangle to connect with those in need of some love and comfort. Guy posts pictures on Facebook.
Then there’s Ellen DeGeneres, who got a letter from Guy wanting tickets to her show. But DeGeneres sent a person from her show to Guy’s home, and surprised Guy with a phone call. Pretty exciting, yes, indeed.
And then a sponsor, Nutella, sent something else, a check for $10,000.
Guy will put it back into her work, of course. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack Nation surely is planning something in the way of recognition for a young grad with big ideas. And a big, big heart.
Comments