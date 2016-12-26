Editorials

December 26, 2016 3:24 PM

Bloomberg scholarships will widen access to Duke, Davidson and UNC-CH

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

There tend to be more kids from higher-income families in universities because those students grow up with more advantages and academic help. But universities that lack a substantial number of students from lower-income backgrounds are hurting themselves: a lack of diversity and an inadequate contribution to giving opportunities to families and students of modest means.

So it’s good to see UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke and Davidson join an alliance of American universities to increase the number of students at colleges with a demonstrated history of good graduation rates.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s foundations are backing the effort from 30 public and private schools, who will try to enroll more low- to moderate-income students, with a goal of adding 50,000 of those students to university enrollments. Bloomberg, a billionaire, said he believes in a society where advancement and success are based on merit, and this effort is part of that.

Too many qualified students don’t enroll in colleges with high-graduation rates (and thus with high quality curricula) because they lack financial resources or they are not well-informed about their chances of admission and their options in choosing schools. This is a good step in getting those students to go to good schools, where they will in turns help those schools be better.

