Trump weighs in to good effect on jobs, ethics

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground Pause

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:49 Sights and sounds from a 2016 snow day in Raleigh

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:14 Hunter Elementary students harvest greens for families in need

6:14 Cary Elementary School's Guide on Voting Etiquette

0:59 Gov. Cooper signs oath of office