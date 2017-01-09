Triangle’s big snowfall became a big shortfall

No sense trying to deny it. The grocery stores told the story: A couple of days before the storm — well, it wasn’t that much of a storm — grocery stores in Raleigh were cleared of bread and milk and families made their hunker-down plans. We are Weather Wimps, as our neighbors who moved in from the Northeast enjoy in reminding us.
It’s true, let’s face it. Excepting a couple of monumental snowstorms in the last 20 years, most of the dire expectations are usually not met.
In Raleigh, something like six or eight inches of snow were at one point forecast this past weekend, but that turned into a troublesome one or two inches, with some ice mixed in. That’s not to say that folks weren’t pretty much confined to their homes for a couple of days, but most will have milk and bread well past the expiration dates.
Forecasters explained — not they should have to, for a weather “event” that was less than expected — that projections can always change, and that a shift in the wind patterns can turn that blizzard into a dusting.
Ah, well, we’re not looking a gift dusting in the mouth. For we know that some days or weeks hence, the local weather folks will appear with a forecast of a mild winter storm that will turn into six or eight inches and catch us by surprise on the other end of the spectrum.
But if you put the bread in the freezer …
