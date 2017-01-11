Changes needed to find more homes for growing ranks of NC foster children

1:05 Charleston church shooting victim's brother says God will judge Dylann Roof Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

9:15 House Speaker Moore: "There's always a healthy competition for influence among the branches (of government)"

0:50 Duke's Capel: 'We got beat by a very, very good basketball team'

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?