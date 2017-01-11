GOP should hold applause on Supreme Court’s view of a 2017 special election

1:55 UNC's Theo Pinson happy to be back in action for Tar Heels Pause

1:44 Isiah Hicks after win; 'We can play a lot better'

6:38 Roy Williams on UNC's victory over N.C. State

2:26 UNC's Joel Berry on defensive intensity

1:49 UNC's Justin Jackson on the Tar Heels' fire and intensity in win over State

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on the Tar Heels' loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl and the fumble

1:35 Fedora on draft prospects for Mitch Trubisky

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'