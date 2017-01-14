Wake County hopes for state help

5:13 Roy Williams: “We got a big lift from Theo” Pause

1:54 UNC's Berry on the Wake Forest comeback

1:46 Matt Booty of Enkle Designs finds inspiration in Scandinavian design

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

1:15 Durham Police Department incorporates reality-based simulator into training