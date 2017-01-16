GOP agenda more of same

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing Pause

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

2:43 State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything'

6:24 NC State coach Mark Gottfried's comments after their loss to Georgia Tech

4:01 NC State coach Mark Gottfried talks about how bad his team played

1:31 Clemson celebrates national championship win over Alabama

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)