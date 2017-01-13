Notable Numbers

Statistics regarding presidential vacations
217 Estimate of number of vacation days President Obama has taken in the last eight years
349 Estimated number of vacation days taken by his predecessor, President George W. Bush
349 Estimated number of vacation days taken by President Ronald Reagan
174 Estimated number of vacation days taken by President Bill Clinton
79 Estimated number of vacation days taken by President Jimmy Carter
134 Number of trips to Hyde Park by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during his presidency
0 Number of days a president of the United States is actually on vacation, given briefings with advisers and meetings with foreign leaders
0 What taxpayers pay for vacation lodging and meals for the president and his family (it’s a personal expense)
0 What most presidents pay for vacation rentals — they usually are loaned by wealthy friends
$180,000 The hourly cost of operating Air Force One
$3.5 million One estimate of the cost of President Obama’s vacations to Hawaii, his home state
200 Number of people who travel with a president on vacation
240 Number of days one president took out of the capital in only his first two years in office, a record. It is held by President John Adams, who was also avoiding a yellow fever epidemic in Philadelphia, then the nation’s capital
6 Number of months President Abraham Lincoln spent away from the White House during the summer of 1862. But he was staying in the Soldier’s Home in Washington because it had a higher elevation and was cooler than the White House
