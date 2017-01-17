Both sides would win with repeal of HB2

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4 Pause

2:16 Louisville's Rick Pitino and Duke's Jeff Capel weigh in on the Grayson Allen situation

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

1:46 State seedling nursery gets hurricane relief from special legislative session

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.