Both sides would win with repeal of HB2

It’s good news to hear Gov. Roy Cooper say he’s still talking with House Speaker Tim Moore and Phil Berger, president pro-tem of the Senate, about repealing HB2.
HB2 has gotten to the point where it almost needs no explanation. The state law based on House Bill 2 was a reaction to a Charlotte City Council ordinance protecting the rights of the LGBT community, specifically in allowing transgender people to use the bathroom of the sex with which they identify. State lawmakers overrode the ordinance, and tossed in further limits on local governments passing anti-discrimination laws for those who are LGBT.
All know what happened: The state lost millions of dollars in entertainment and conferences and even the NBA All-Star game that had been slated for Charlotte. Thousands of jobs were lost as well. A national embarrassment ensued. Then, GOP leaders came together in a special session to repeal the law, but Berger and Moore couldn’t get their GOP caucus on board in numbers to their liking. Cooper blamed them; they blamed Cooper.
But Berger and Moore understand the national embarrassment and financial losses are going to continue unless they repeal HB2. For his part, Cooper’s urging Charlotte’s council not to react by passing another HB2 type ordinance.
The governor is doing the right thing in keeping a dialogue open, and Berger and Moore are smart to participate. This will be an early test of whether the Democratic governor and the GOP leadership can get together for the best interests of the state.
