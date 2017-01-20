As Trump takes office, women march for causes

Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump becomes president, he’ll see (but not greet) as estimated 200,000 people participating in the Women’s March on Washington, prompted, organizers say, by a presidential campaign in which they believe women were, organizers say, “insulted, demonized, and threatened.”
So women and those who support the goals of calling attention to their causes will gather Saturday not just in Washington but around the country in marches demonstrating “solidarity” with the March on Washington.
In Raleigh, a march will commence at 10:30 a.m. in City Plaza on Fayetteville Street and proceed north to East Martin Street, then going east and ending at Moore Square. (No streets are expected to be closed.) A rally will go until 1 p.m.
This is a political event of sorts, but there is no question that Trump’s comments, recorded and otherwise, during his campaign alarmed many women’s groups, with some fearing Trump’s Supreme Court appointments might even lead to a reversal of Roe v. Wade, the settled law on abortion rights. But the Women’s March also is about rights for minorities and for women’s health.
Women’s issues are everyone’s issues, in point of fact. Which is the message these marchers are trying to send their fellow citizens, and their new president.
