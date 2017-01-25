Trump’s claims of voter fraud will lead to voter suppression

President Trump has the office for which he ran — though at times, his campaign seemed more another reality show than a White House race — and he’ll likely get his millionaire-heavy Cabinet approved, along with a Supreme Court justice with conservative credentials, not to mention loading up the key subordinate spots with his own choices.
So why is the president so preoccupied with what he says is massive voter fraud?
Trump says there’s going to be an investigation, and it’s based not in the discovery of actual fraud, but in Trump’s stubborn belief that there is no way he could possibly have lost the popular vote unless fraud was involved.
Trump was cautioned even by Republican leaders that such a position would undermine the credibility of the American election and thus weaken the new president.
“Voter fraud” has been, pun intended, trumped up by Republicans in other states, mostly in the hope that scaring voters by conjuring visions of unqualified voters stealing elections would facilitate the passage of voter suppression laws. Unfortunately, it worked, and in North Carolina Republicans passed a ridiculous Voter ID law while trying to curb early voting and reduce the number of polling places. Some measures are on hold pending court action.
In the meantime, Trump’s stirring up of a phony issue gives encouragement to lawmakers like those Republicans in North Carolina who would like to continue to try to suppress the votes of those inclined to vote Democratic. That is irresponsible leadership.
Comments