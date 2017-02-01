HB2 coverage bruised NC and chafed McCrory

4:21 Duke's Jeff Capel breaks down Blue Devils victory over Notre Dame Pause

1:14 Duke's Luke Kennard lights up Wake for 30 in the second half

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

2:00 Dramatic drone video of the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”