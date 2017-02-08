NC Attorney General Josh Stein stands up for the Constitution by opposing immigrant ban

President Donald Trump stoked broad fears refugees and immigrants in outrageous rhetoric during his campaign and as president he’s acted on those fears with an executive order suspending the United States’ refugee program and all travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.
It was a xenophobic and unworthy attack trying to tie immigrants from these countries to terrorism, or “Islamic terrorism,” to use the phrase Trump’s using and tweeting as often as he can.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will surely catch heat from Trump supporters in joining 16 other attorneys general across the country in backing a lawsuit that seeks to overturn Trump’s action. Already, four federal judges in different states have suspended parts of Trump’s order. North Carolina is fortunate to have an attorney general who’s standing up for right, and not just for political opportunity.
“No only is Trump doing immeasurable damage to our country’s standing,” Stein said, “he’s doing it in a way that is unconstitutional. That is why I will join my colleagues in taking action.”
Trump has already shown disdain for the judges who have gone against him, but he needs reminding — over and over, apparently — that he was elected, not given a coronation. In America, even a president must stand before the law whether he likes it or not.
