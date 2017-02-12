In reducing UNC board’s size, increase its diversity

Before the legislature moves forward with reducing the 32-member Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina system to 24 (it’s already making progress on Jones Street), members should familiarize themselves with how the system came to be and why its governance was set the way it was. A change may be in order, as 32 can be an unwieldy number, but only if geographic, political and racial diversity can be assured. The board should reflect the makeup of the institutions it governs, not just the powerful political donors who tend to get the coveted appointments.
When the current structure of the University of North Carolina system was established in 1971, it had come out of a contentious debate about putting all 16 degree-granting public institutions under one president and one governing board. But it worked, largely because of the leadership of William Friday, president of the “Consolidated University of North Carolina” that had included the larger institutions.
Friday took over the new system and saw to it, for example, that the historically black institutions got a fair share of funding, and that those who served on the Board of Governors were capable, thoughtful people who respected the university’s independence and history. That history was one reason that North Carolina enjoyed a reputation as a progressive state among others in the South that were not as advanced in public education and not as enlightened in public policy.
The first president didn’t pick the members of the Board of Governors, but he had influence with lawmakers who did. And when disputes arose — competition between UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State, ambitions for an East Carolina medical school, the push to grow UNC-Charlotte — Friday could step in and settle them.
Things have changed in the system’s governance, and not necessarily for the better. Members now typically are political donors who have favor with legislators who appoint them. Almost all are Republicans. Only four are African American.
The dominance of one political party came to the fore when former President Tom Ross was dismissed, some charged because he was a Democrat.
Will cutting the size of the board reduce contentiousness and make it easier for the board to address big issues? Perhaps, but the partisanship has to be curbed, and diversity is important if the board’s to have credibility will students, alumni and the taxpayers the system is to serve. Any plan to reduce the size of the board has to address that political, racial and gender diversity.
