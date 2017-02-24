Editorials

February 24, 2017 7:25 PM

Notable numbers: Teacher pay

41 -- North Carolina’s national rank in public school teacher salaries in 2015-2016

50 -- Mississippi’s rank in teacher salaries

19 -- North Carolina’s national rank in public school teacher salaries in 2001-02, the end of Jim Hunt’s fourth term as governor

13 -- Percentage that, adjusted for inflation, the average teacher’s salary has dropped in North Carolina since 1999, according to the National Center for Education Statistics

$50,000 -- Average salary of a Welder III in North Carolina

$50,000 -- Average salary of a Plumber III in North Carolina (actually, it’s a little more)

$51,000 -- Salary of a North Carolina teacher with a bachelor’s degree on 2016-2017 schedule — if the teacher has 25 years or more experience

$35,000 -- Salary of a North Carolina teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience

$47,819 -- Average teacher’s salary in North Carolina last year

$57,420 -- Average teacher’s salary in the United States last year

$78,000 -- Average teacher’s salary in New York, 1st in the nation

$125,000 -- Salary of women’s tennis coach at UNC-Chapel Hill

$2 million -- compensation for UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams, not counting outside contracts or a potential $250,000 bonus for winning a national championship

1

NEW YORK

$77,957

2

MASSACHUSETTS

$76,981

3

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

$75,810

4

CALIFORNIA

$72,842

5

CONNECTICUT

$72,013

6

NEW JERSEY

$69,330

7

ALASKA

$67,443

8

MARYLAND

$66,482

9

RHODE ISLAND

$66,197

10

PENNSYLVANIA

