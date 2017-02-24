Notable numbers: Teacher pay

41 -- North Carolina’s national rank in public school teacher salaries in 2015-2016
50 -- Mississippi’s rank in teacher salaries
19 -- North Carolina’s national rank in public school teacher salaries in 2001-02, the end of Jim Hunt’s fourth term as governor
13 -- Percentage that, adjusted for inflation, the average teacher’s salary has dropped in North Carolina since 1999, according to the National Center for Education Statistics
$50,000 -- Average salary of a Welder III in North Carolina
$50,000 -- Average salary of a Plumber III in North Carolina (actually, it’s a little more)
$51,000 -- Salary of a North Carolina teacher with a bachelor’s degree on 2016-2017 schedule — if the teacher has 25 years or more experience
$35,000 -- Salary of a North Carolina teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience
$47,819 -- Average teacher’s salary in North Carolina last year
$57,420 -- Average teacher’s salary in the United States last year
$78,000 -- Average teacher’s salary in New York, 1st in the nation
$125,000 -- Salary of women’s tennis coach at UNC-Chapel Hill
$2 million -- compensation for UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams, not counting outside contracts or a potential $250,000 bonus for winning a national championship
1
NEW YORK
$77,957
2
MASSACHUSETTS
$76,981
3
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
$75,810
4
CALIFORNIA
$72,842
5
CONNECTICUT
$72,013
6
NEW JERSEY
$69,330
7
ALASKA
$67,443
8
MARYLAND
$66,482
9
RHODE ISLAND
$66,197
10
PENNSYLVANIA
