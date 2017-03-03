Notable numbers: March basketball

The score on tournament time.
$1 million -- What Warren Buffett will award one employee who correctly predicts the Sweet 16 teams for the NCAA basketball tournament
367,700 -- Number of employees in Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries
8 -- Number of teams in the NCAA tournament from 1939-1950
25 -- Maximum number of teams in the tournament
68 -- Current number of teams
128 -- Number of teams to which the tournament may one day expand
0 -- Number of NCAA playoff games to be held in North Carolina, because of HB2
1969 -- First television broadcasts of the tournament
4 -- number of TV networks broadcasting games this year
$1.56 million -- cost of a 30-second television commercial during the 2015 championship game
$10.8 billion -- amount of television contract with CBS and Turner Sports over 14 years
$8.8 billion -- amount of extension of television contract with CBS and Turner Sports to go to 2032
20 -- points scored by North Carolina in a 1941 NCAA game
11 -- most championships for one team, UCLA
19 -- most appearances in NCAA tournament by one team: North Carolina
04/03/2017 -- date that March Madness is over — in April
