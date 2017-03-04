Raleigh’s Mayor McFarlane tosses her hat in early

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane announced Friday that she will seek a fourth two-year term in November. There was speculation that the mayor was ready to retire and at least a pair of city council members were considering a run.
It’s good news that McFarlane, 60, is up for seeking another term. Another candidate may emerge after filing opens July 7 and a debate about the city’s direction is always helpful, but there’s appeal in continuity of the sort McFarlane has brought. She is an effective leader who has maintained the momentum of downtown growth that began under Mayor Charles Meeker.
McFarlane keeps squabbling to a minimum and practical work moving forward. She’s not a high-drama leader, but with the blunt politics in the General Assembly and Washington, the people of Raleigh have enough theatrics.
A lot can change, of course, between now and the election. But it’s good to know early that the city will have at least one good choice for mayor.
