Action on piercings is an important health issue

It passed a state House committee unanimously, and it should have. A proposal to regulate body piercings and other “body art” businesses just as tattoo parlors are regulated is a good idea. And it’s one of the little things that lawmakers do in the General Assembly that has no partisan or politically charged issue around it.
One of those supporting the bill is Greg Murphy, a Republican co-sponsor and a physician. Murphy said there’s not likely to be an influx of body-piercing police going around, but interest will be raised when someone visits a doctor with an infection. “I don’t think,” he said, “there’s going to be an investigation squad that’s going to be looking at belly buttons. This is obviously a big health care issue. These places need to be reined in or at least have sanitary conditions.”
A bill identical to this one is in the state Senate, and both should breeze through — although it’s possible the body-piercing lobby, should there be one, will raise objections. But in all seriousness, the popularity of body piercing seems to be increasing, and that means the number of people doing it, qualified and not qualified, also may be increasing.
A clear bill seems to have emerged.
Say, do you think these guys could work on a little something called HB2?
