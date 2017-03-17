Notable Numbers

Tax season statistics, collected by WalletHub:
$3.3 trillion Amount collected in 2016 taxes by the Internal Revenue Service
92 The percentage of federal revenue brought in by the IRS
30 The number of minutes a caller waits when calling the IRS, at least the number in 2015
60 Percentage of taxpayers who got professional help with returns in 2016
$38 million Amount President Trump paid in federal taxes in 2005
And about the IRS:
$900 million The amount the IRS budget has been reduced since 2010
$4 billion The amount in lost collections the IRS estimates that agency budget cuts will cost the government
35 cents Amount the IRS spends for every $100 it collects
1862 Year the IRS was in effect created, under President Abraham Lincoln, a Republican
1967 The first year all returns were processed by computer
39.6 Percentage of tax liability in the highest tax bracket
91 Top income tax rate under President John F. Kennedy
84,000 Estimate of the number of IRS employees, although many don’t tell people where they work
