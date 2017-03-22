Tea party holdouts may save Obamacare

House Republicans may or may not begin the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and ironically, their most conservative faction may turn out to be the rescuer of what GOP politicians refer to only as “Obamacare.”
The irony comes in the fact that though House Speaker Paul Ryan’s “replacement” curbs the number of people with subsidized premiums, moves back to the “free market” approach, cuts taxes on the wealthy and medical device manufacturers and might toss millions of people off Medicaid, conservatives still don’t like it. They attack the tax credits offered as a weak substitute for subsidies that helped lower-income people pay for ACA-connected coverage. Why? Because they think there should be no tax credits.
So there may be enough of those tea-party Republicans to stop the replacement.
And from 4th District Rep. David Price comes some hard truth: He announced Wednesday that the GOP plan would cost North Carolina residents an average of $7,500 more a year in health care expenses.
President Trump made the so-called “disaster” of Obamacare central to his campaign, focused not on specifics but on President Obama as a target of the extreme right wing. The Affordable Care Act brought more than 20 million people into the insurance system, and it worked. The deficit didn’t blow up; the private insurance system didn’t collapse. But Republicans have continued to attack the ACA in a clear effort not to help people get health insurance, but to erase a powerful legacy of a Democrat they despised.
And, then there are those cuts to taxes that fund the ACA. Republicans want to give a big gift to their wealthy backers. That’s the real promise they want to keep, not the promise to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” because they know public support for that is shaky at best. Just as there are signs in polling that President Trump’s approval ratings are diving, so there are signs that the ACA is not nearly as unpopular as Republicans want to believe it is. In addition, the Congressional Budget Office found that while repeal of the ACA would cut the deficit, it also would put millions of people on the rolls of the uninsured and cause insurance premiums to rise.
Mark Meadows, the congressman from North Carolina’s 11th District who is a champion of the hard right, is one of those most vehement about repealing the ACA without worrying about protecting health care insurance for the poor. Trump even singled Meadows out in a meeting, twisting his arm to get him to support Ryan’s version of repeal and replacement.
Republicans led by Ryan are determined to push ahead with something for which public support has faded in the shadows of the presidential campaign. And if in the process they dump millions of Medicaid recipients off the rolls of the insured (reversing the expansion adopted by many states under the ACA) and make it impossible for millions of others to afford insurance, their hard-line ideology may backfire.
Story highlights
- House leaders are confident they can get the votes to pass the bill
- Conservatives and moderates have expressed concerns about parts of the measure
- Thursday is the seventh anniversary of President Obama signing the Affordable Care Act
Washington (CNN)Republican leaders plan a vote Thursday to repeal and replace much of Obamacare, optimistic that President Donald Trump can help them close the deal, multiple House Republican sources tell CNN.
Leaders continue to work toward the 216 votes needed to pass the health care bill led by House Speaker Paul Ryan, and believe some of the changes they are willing to make will secure additional support.
Friday morning, members of the Republican Study Committee -- who have expressed serious doubts about the House's health care bill -- emerged from a meeting at the White House backing the legislation.
Trump said Friday he is "100% in favor" of the health care measure.
"I just want to let the world know I am 100% in favor and these folks -- and they are tough and they love their constituents and they love their country -- these folks were nos, mostly nos yesterday and now every single one is a yes," the President said.
North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, the chairman of the RSC, told reporters he and other members were on a conference call Thursday night up until midnight discussing the two items they wanted to secure their support and had already decided they could support the bill with those revisions when they met with the President.
The President himself acknowledged the difficulty in making changes to the bill, saying during a news conference Friday, "You do something for one side and the other side doesn't like it."
Walker told reporters at the Capitol that 16 out of 17 of the RSC's steering committee members were now on board with the bill. Only one, Rep. Jim Jordan -- a member of the House Freedom Caucus -- remained opposed.
"You're looking at some of the top conservatives in the House," he said. "We stand united today to move this forward for the American people."
What's new in the bill
Republican members have been assured that the current House bill is on track and being reworked to include the option for states to impose work requirements for able-bodied adults who are on Medicaid, something the RSC has been lobbying for.
The RSC also was told that states were given the option to receive block grant funding rather than per capita funding.
Changes may also include making tax credits for older Americans more generous, an item that could win over some moderates.
Forbes Staff
I cover tax: paying tax is painful but reading about it shouldn't be.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media after a House Republican closed party conference attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, on March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Earlier this month, House Republicans rolled out their proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare"). The American Healthcare Act (already dubbed "Trumpcare") was immediately met with criticism from the left and the right.
The criticism from the left was anticipated, but the criticism from the right caught many on the Hill off guard. To get the proposal through the House, Republicans will need the support of most of their colleagues. To win those folks over, the House went back to work and made some changes. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is now hopeful that he has the 218 votes needed to push the proposal through on Thursday when it is slated for a vote.
So what do those changes look like? Here's a summary of some of the changes which might affect your tax bill:
➤ Obamacare tax repeal. It was a given that a number of taxes (like the tanning tax, Net Income Investment Tax, Medicare surtax and medical device excise tax) used to pay for Obamacare would be repealed. However, it was pretty surprising to see that, under the first GOP proposal, those taxes wouldn't be phased out until 2018. The revised proposal calls for repeal of those taxes beginning in 2017. However, the "Cadillac Tax" on high-cost health plans would remain on the books with an effective date of 2026.
