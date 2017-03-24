Notable numbers
FBI statistics that deserve a doubletake
5 Number of hours, plus 20 minutes, that FBI Director James Comey testified before the House Committee on Intelligence
1 Number of bathroom breaks Comey requested
6 feet 8 Height of James Comey
5 feet 7 Estimated height of J. Edgar Hoover, first director of the modern FBI – though some believe that figure is exaggerated
$129,517 Top salary of an experienced FBI agent
3 years, 7 months Length of time Comey has been FBI director
48 years Length of time Hoover served as FBI director
9 days Shorted tenure of any FBI director, this was the period served as interim director by James B. Adams in 1978
9 weeks Tenure as director of the FBI of William Ruckelshaus, who became more famous after he moved from that spot to the post of Deputy U.S. Attorney General under President Richard Nixon. Ruckelshaus resigned abruptly as part of the “Saturday Night Massacre” in 1973 that was a major event in the Watergate scandal
10 years The current term limit on the presidential appointee as FBI director
32 years Longest period of time on the FBI’s most wanted list without capture, a distinction belonging to Victor Manuel Gerena, connected to Los Macheteros and the robbery of a Wells Fargo armored car facility in Connecticut
$7 million The amount taken in that robbery
