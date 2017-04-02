Baseball’s Opening Day brings hope (and we need it)

It is hard these days to use the old saw, “all’s right with the world,” which generally accompanies some life-changing or life-improving event. With what’s doing in Washington, let’s face it: we’re a long way from all’s right, or even mostly, right and some might say we’re not even close to “fair to middlin’.”
But there’s hope in Spring, and for many one of the first signs thereof: the Major League Baseball season is upon us, when families will be in the stands and the young ones will pack their gloves and the Cracker Jack will be passed around and oh, yes, the bat will crack against the ball. Once the National Anthem plays, of course.
Now wouldn’t you know that President Trump would kind of put a damper on things by declining that presidential traditional of throwing out the first pitch, in his case for the Washington Nationals. Mr. President, we’re going to assume you’re having some early season sinus trouble, because you know that a fellow whose connections with the Russians are being looked at ought to get out and be as American as possible — meaning, get some Cracker Jack and a Nationals cap and go to the yard.
Ah, well. Even the president will come around in time. Baseball gets everyone eventually, as it is magical and yes, the most American of all our games and pastimes.
