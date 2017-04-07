Notable Numbers

Pollen, allergies on our minds
$700 million Estimated cost to the economy of work time missed during allergy season
69 Number of days a year that allergy sufferers experience symptoms
$12 Average cost of an over-the-counter allergy medicine
7 to 30 Number of days a patient might have to wait to see a doctor to address severe allergy symptoms at the peak of the season
30 Estimated percentage of people in the United States who suffer from allergies
$20 Roughly the cost of a set of pillowcase covers to protect against allergies
$40 Rough cost of a mattress protector that also guards against ... ewww ... bed bugs
$1.3 billion Annual amount spent on doctor visits to address allergies
$11 billion Annual total amount spent on allergy medications recommended by doctors
12 Number of months people are vulnerable to allergies – not just the springtime
270 The number of grains per cubic meter beyond which the pollen count in the Triangle is considered high (WRAL)
450 Count that indicates the start of pollen season
3,524 Grains per cubic meter recorded in April 2010
