Notable numbers: Easter

Easter by the numbers, from History.com and the Museum of Life and Science:
180-200 million -- Number of eggs dyed and decorated every Easter
65 -- percentage of people who attend a church service on Easter
16 billion -- number of jelly beans eaten at Easter
90 million -- number of chocolate bunnies produced for Easter
76 -- percentage of people who eat the ears first on those bunnies
700 million -- number of Peeps that will be eaten at Easter
80 -- percentage of Americans who celebrate Easter, not all of them as a religious holiday
$146 -- amount the average person will spend on Easter
$3 billion -- amount that will be spent on clothes, with all the frills upon them
$176 -- what millennials will spend on Easter, as opposed to $113 for baby boomers. These kids today ...
20 -- percentage drop in the price of Easter ham from last year
10 -- percentage increase in egg prices
1878 -- year of the first Easter Egg Roll at the White House
