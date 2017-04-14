Editorials

April 14, 2017 6:40 PM

Notable numbers: Easter

Easter by the numbers, from History.com and the Museum of Life and Science:

180-200 million -- Number of eggs dyed and decorated every Easter

65 -- percentage of people who attend a church service on Easter

16 billion -- number of jelly beans eaten at Easter

90 million -- number of chocolate bunnies produced for Easter

76 -- percentage of people who eat the ears first on those bunnies

700 million -- number of Peeps that will be eaten at Easter

80 -- percentage of Americans who celebrate Easter, not all of them as a religious holiday

$146 -- amount the average person will spend on Easter

$3 billion -- amount that will be spent on clothes, with all the frills upon them

$176 -- what millennials will spend on Easter, as opposed to $113 for baby boomers. These kids today ...

20 -- percentage drop in the price of Easter ham from last year

10 -- percentage increase in egg prices

1878 -- year of the first Easter Egg Roll at the White House

